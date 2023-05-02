THREE-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (2-2, 4.00) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (17-12) open a six-game road trip after going 6-4 on a 10-game homestand that ended with an 8-4 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. They visit Cleveland this weekend. ... The Twins took two of three from the White Sox at Target Field on April 10-12, dropping the series opener 4-3 before winning 4-3 and 3-1. ... Ryan is attempting to become the first Twins starter to win each of his first six starts of a season. He has an eight-game winning streak dating to last September. He last faced the White Sox on July 6 in Chicago, giving up three runs in four innings and getting no decision. ... RHP Louie Varland appears likely to start Wednesday in place of the injured Tyler Mahle (elbow). ... The Twins have homered in 13 consecutive games — their longest streak since homering in 16 consecutive games from May 20 to June 5, 2021.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The White Sox (8-21) ended a 10-game losing streak with a dramatic ninth-inning rally to top Tampa Bay 12-9 on Sunday. Chicago trailed 9-5 going into the bottom of the ninth but tied it up before getting a walk-off, three-run homer from Andrew Vaughn. Their losing streak was their longest in a decade. The White Sox have yet to win back-to-back games this season. ... The White Sox are 3-15 since SS Tim Anderson went on the 10-day injured list on April 11 after suffering a sprained knee at Target Field, The two-time All-Star is expected to be activated Tuesday, as is IF Hanser Alberto (strained left quad), who has been sidelined since April 16. ... RHP Reynaldo López is day-to-day because of a right biceps injury.