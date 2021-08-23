Three game series at Fenway Park

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.11 ERA) vs. TBA

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43)

Thursday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP John Gant (0-1, 6.00) vs. LHP Chris Sale (2-0, 1.80)

Twins update

P Kenta Maeda went on the 10-day injured list Monday because of right forearm tightness. ... 1B Miguel Sano (21 HR) is back after missing two games while on paternity leave. ... The Twins were outscored 24-8 in three losses to the Yankees in New York. ... The Twins (54-70) won two of three games in Boston in 2019. The teams didn't meet in the abbreviated 2020 season. ...The Twins lost three of four to the Red Sox in April at Target Field, avoiding a sweep in the series finale on April 15 on a walk-off single by Max Kepler. ... They are 24-37 on the road and 8-11 vs. A.L. East opponents this season.

Red Sox update

Boston is 16-19 since the All-Star break. The Red Sox were in first place in the A.L. East Division and a season-high 23 games over .500 on July 28. Since then they are 8-15. ... 3B Rafael Devers has 29 homers and is second in baseball with 90 RBI. ... Sale has made two starts for Boston after missing two years with an injury that required Tommy John surgery. Sale has struck out 13 and allowed just two runs in 10 innings. He is 10-6 in his career against the Twins. ... IF Christian Arroyo, out since July 18, was activated from the IL on Tuesday. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, who has been sidelined since July 29, could rejoin the team this week. Former Twin Danny Santana, out since July 21, is about a week away from returning.