BOSTON — The forearm tightness that Kenta Maeda felt during Saturday's loss to the Yankees will keep him off the field for at least the rest of August.

Maeda, 6-5 with a 4.66 ERAin 106 1/3 innings this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday, a day before the Twins open a three-game series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

It's Maeda's second injured-list stint this season; he becomes the 11th Twins pitcher currently on the IL. In May, Maeda, last year's Cy Young runner-up, was sidelined for three weeks by a sore adductor muscle in his right hip.

Maeda's roster spot will be filled by Miguel Sano, who returns Tuesday from the paternity list after the birth in Minneapolis last week of his daughter Danea.

Filling Maeda's spot in the rotation will be trickier. especially since the Twins on Tuesday embark on a stretch of 22 games in the next 23 days.

Andrew Albers, currently in the Twins' bullpen after making 15 starts for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints this year, is a possibility. Randy Dobnak made his first rehab start over the weekend in Fort Myers, Fla., but he's thrown only three innings since June 21 and likely needs several weeks to rebuild arm strength. It's also possible that Drew Strotman or Joe Ryan, acquired from Tampa Bay in the July trade for Nelson Cruz, could make their major-league debuts in the final six weeks of the season.