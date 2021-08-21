NEW YORK — At this point, the Twins may be rooting for Hurricane Henri. He'll be a nice break from the Yankee typhoon.

With the tropical storm bearing down on New York and threatening Sunday's finale, the Yankees inflicted their usual damage upon Minnesota pitching Saturday. Kenta Maeda pitched four strong innings, but his arm tightened up amid the Yankees' fifth-inning rally, and New York coasted to a 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.

Maeda, after allowing a couple of well-placed hits in the fifth, threw nine consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone, then signaled for the Twins' trainer. He left the game with forearm tightness, the Twins said, and his absence immediately turned a pitcher's duel with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole into another rout. Giancarlo Stanton pulled a line drive into the left field corner for two runs against reliever Edgar Garcia, and Luke Voit did the same two batters later, allowing New York to open a 6-0 lead for the third straight game.

Not that it would have mattered much against Cole, who has dominated the Twins like few other pitchers. The Yankees righthander pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his career ERA in three starts against the Twins to 0.95.

And when Cole found himself in real danger of allowing the Twins to score, he snuffed a couple of rallies in impressive fashion. When Nick Gordon's two-out double put runners on second and third in the second inning, Cole overpowered Willians Astudillo with a 99-mph fastball, causing a weak popup. And when the Twins loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, Cole got Jorge Polanco to whiff at a neck-high fastball, then put Josh Donaldson away with another 99-mph pitch that nicked the corner, low-and-away.

Jorge Polanco provided the Twins with their only run, tying his career high by smacking his 22nd home run into the left-field seats off Yankees lefthander Lucas Luetge, while Yankees shortstop Andrew Velazquez punctuated the Yankees' ninth consecutive victory — their 19th in the last 21 meetings with the Twins, including playoffs, in the Bronx — with his first career home run.

New York might have added to that total, too, but for Rougned Odor's impatience. While waiting for Twins reliever Ralph Garza to deliver a pitch with two runners on, Odor suddenly raised his hand, asking for time. Umpire Angel Hernandez granted it and signaled no pitch, but Odor swung anyway and hit it into the right-field seats. The crowd roared its disapproval when the home run was waved off, and grew louder when Odor then took a third strike, and Garza escaped the jam.