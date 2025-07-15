A new look at the mystery of Jodi Huisentruit, the TV anchor now 30 years missing

Caroline Lowe keeps broadcaster Jodi Huisentruit close to the heart — especially in June. Every day of the month, she wears a necklace that says, “6/27/95,” the date the TV anchor raised in Long Prairie, Minn., went missing.
“People ask me, ‘Why Jodi?’ Because she was one of our own, a Minnesota journalist on the same track so many of us were on,” the WCCO alum said last week. “I feel this sense of family. It is very personal.”
Lowe — a former WCCO-TV reporter who will be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September — is one of several high-profile journalists still investigating the case in which the 27-year-old broadcaster disappeared on her way to work at the CBS affiliate in Mason City, Iowa.
Hulu just premiered “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit,” a docuseries from ABC News Studios and Committee Films, an Eden Prairie-based production company that specializes in true crime, one of the hottest genres in the streaming world.
“There is an inherent sense of mystery in stories like this one,” said Committee Films senior vice president Maria Awes, who produced all three episodes. “Viewers can be armchair detectives who see the clues and find the missing links. They’ve got a different monumental weight to them than those in the scripted landscape.”
The Huisentruit story resonates strongly with Awes. She remembers studying the vanishing in her journalism class at the University of St. Thomas. She worked on a previous look at the case, 2022’s “Gone at Dawn,” which also was part of the “20/20″ franchise.
Her long association with law enforcement contributed to one of the most fascinating aspects of the three-part series, a chance to be embedded with Mason City officers as they interviewed a suspect and looked for remains in Winsted, Minn. Neither step led to a major development, but the footage gives viewers a real-life version of what they see on “Law & Order.”
“We’re living in a time when a lot of communication is through emails and phone calls. But I’m a huge proponent of face-to-face relationships,” Awes said while explaining how she secured the rare level of access. “You build that level of trust.”