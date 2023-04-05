Just in time for this week's home opener, when the Twins will take on the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, we have a peek at all the new foods at Target Field this season. There's a variety of crowd-pleasers that go far beyond peanuts and Cracker Jack, with small makers, local specialties and a giant baseball bat full of beer all in the mix.

Here are the new ways to fuel up during a full day of cheering for a Twins win, and where in the ballpark to find them. Prices weren't available at press time.

Cochinita sliders — pork wrapped in banana leaves, braised in adobo sauce, served on sweet Hawaiian Rolls with habanero pickled red onions and tequila pickles — are available at Truly on Deck at Target Field.

Truly on Deck

The upstairs bar is the perfect spot to catch a cool breeze when the stands get a bit too toasty this summer, and the full-service seats are always a great spot to grab a full meal.

Loaded potatoes: It's kind of like a stuffed baked potato, but better because it's crispy. Little potato nubs sport shatter-crisp edges before being topped with cheddar cheese shreds, sour cream, bacon and green onions.

Cochinita sliders: Pork shoulder is wrapped inside a banana leaf and braised in adobo until it's fall-apart tender, and then it's stuffed into sweet Hawaiian rolls with pickled red onion and tequila pickles.

Bành Mí Sandwich: Crispy pork belly serves as the meat in this game-day version of the iconic Vietnamese sandwich. Topped with pickled veggies and a juicy dark soy aioli, it's served on a hoagie roll.

Mrs. Parker Donut Peach Cobbler: On the local side, Soul Bowl came ready to satisfy the sweet tooth with the cobbler we last tasted at the Minnesota State Fair. A yeasted doughnut is topped with peach cobbler filling, drizzled with a little caramel and crushed vanilla wafer cookies.

T-Rex Cookie: Minnesota's favorite ginormous cookies are available throughout the ballpark, and flavors include monster and chocolate chip. Gate 34, Delta Sky360° Club, Truly on Deck Grab & Go and the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level.

Keeper’s Heart whiskey fuels the Hot Honey Crisp, one of the season’s new offerings at Target Field.

Stronger drinks

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. is now the whiskey partner at Target Field, and the Keeper's Heart is flowing, along with some drink recipes from the Prospect Park distillery.

Hot Honey Crisp: It's kind of like a melted freezy over ice. Keeper's Heart rye is combined with a sweet-and-sour mix, plus a Monin hot honey syrup and Monin apple syrup, served with a splash of bubbly soda water.

Whiskey Sota: Sweet and cold, it's the perfect sipping for summer afternoons. This cocktail uses Keeper's Heart bourbon with Monin strawberry-ginger lemonade and ginger ale.

Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen holds his Hmong sausage with Khao Sen rice noodle bowl.

Main concourse

Official Fried Chicken: The Minnesota-made broasted chicken served in a cubby is making its Target Field debut this year. The way it works is to order via the MLB app on your phone or through a kiosk at Target Field and the chicken is cooked to order, then popped into its own locker that you can unlock via your cellphone. It's slick and will undoubtedly be a busy spot. The secret-spiced chicken comes in bone-in, tender and sandwich forms, along with some thick fries. Available at Section 133.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Two of chef Yia Vang's most popular dishes have come to Target Field: the Hmong sausage he makes in partnership with Kramarczuk's, and the Khao Sen rice noodle bowl, a mix of cold rice noodles, fresh herbs and purple cabbage slaw all mixed with a sweet chili vinaigrette. Vang's stand at the Minnesota State Fair was one of the most popular of the summer and, just like that offering, this one seems built for sunny days. Available at Section 127.

Jonny Pops: Some of our favorite Minnesota-made ice pops have landed at Target Field with fan-favorite flavors like strawberries and cream; watermelon; red, white and boom; chocolate fudge (dairy-free with oat milk!), and rainbow fruit snacks. Available at Section 126.

Chicken or Steak Philly Sandwich: Also in the convenient grab-and-go styled section are chicken and steak phillies served up on a hoagie with sautéed onions and peppers and whiz (aka a load of nacho cheese sauce). Available at Section 126.

Mega Pretzel: Oh, you said you're hungry? Try this mega bite on for size: a lunch tray-sized Bavarian pretzel served with cheese sauce and mustard. Available at Sections 122 and 318.

Waffles & More: "We always wanted to do an all-day breakfast option," said Pete Spike, Delaware North's general manager at Target Field. The answer is waffles. Fine Belgian waffles are topped with chicken tenders, strawberries in sweet sauce or a little local maple syrup. Available at Section 114.

Soul Bowl: The Minnesota hotspot's offerings include Queen B Lemonade Pouches and Jr. Gong Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted jerk chicken thighs glazed with pineapple jerk sauce and served with sweet plantains and yellow rice). Available at Section 113.

"Beer Bat": It's the vessel you didn't know you needed. Souvenir baseball bat filled with ice-cold beer. Available throughout the ballpark.

Wine Carafe: A solid option for wine drinkers who don't want a bat. Get a carafe of wine, Champagne or mimosas. Available at Section 114.

Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary, available in two flavors, is served with a garnish of crispy pork belly.

Lovejoy Bloody Mary: This kicky local bloody mix is being served in two ways: classic or Thai basil (a slightly more floral/pungent basil that stands up nicely to a peppery tomato mix). Both are garnished with a Lovejoy-seasoned Minnesota Duroc pork belly. Gate 34 Pub