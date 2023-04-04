Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins home opener has been postponed from Thursday to Friday.

The game against the Houston Astros will be at 3:10 p.m.

Friday was a built-in day off in case of inclement weather, and Friday's forecast seems springlike compared to Thursday's wintry outlook.

The Twins will finish a three-game series in Miami on Wednesday.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. on Friday, with Sonny Gray expected to start for the Twins against the defending world champion Astros.