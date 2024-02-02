The transformation in the way baseball fans watch Twins games is coming.

Just not this year.

The Twins have reached a one-year agreement with Bally Sports North and its bankrupt parent company, Diamond Sports Group, to televise its games on cable and satellite systems during the 2024 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday.

Financial terms were not revealed, but the contract is expected to include a sharp cut in the $54 million that BSN paid the team last season.

The agreement gives the Twins assurances that fans can access their games this year, an urgent need with Opening Day now less than two months away. But it does not include the ability for fans to stream BSN's broadcasts without subscribing to a cable or satellite carrier. A direct-to-consumer streaming option, which the Twins had said they were determined to create this year, will apparently have to wait another year while MLB develops a leaguewide strategy for streaming games.

The deal, along with new agreements with the Guardians and Rangers, is not official until federal bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez approves it. A hearing before Judge Lopez has been set for next Friday in Houston.

The contracts would give Diamond's regional sports networks the rights to televise 12 MLB teams for the 2024 season, and allows DSG to emerge from bankruptcy with plans to remain in business beyond 2024. DSG, citing billions of dollars in losses due to a heavy debt burden and the loss of millions of cable-cutting customers, filed for bankruptcy a year ago this month.

The company missed rights payments owed to the Twins, Guardians and Rangers last April, but the bankruptcy court in June ordered it to pay those teams the full amount owed.

A recent report by The Athletic said the Guardians and Rangers, whose contracts have not expired, had agreed to 15 percent cuts in their 2024 rights fees. Terms with the Twins have not become public, but a similar reduction would still provide the team with roughly $46 million for its 2024 schedule.

A attorney for Diamond said in a hearing last month, when the company announced a new partnership with Amazon in hopes of remaining in business, that the company hoped to reach new long-term agreements with its MLB clients. The new Twins deal does not eliminate that possibility, but makes clear the Twins' continued intention to find a better option for the future. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, for instance, has said he hopes to create a "one-stop" online option that would all fans to stream games of the entire league's games.