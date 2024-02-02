The Twins claimed righthanded pitcher Daniel Duarte off waivers from Texas and designated reliever Ryan Jensen for release or assignment Friday.

Duarte pitched in 31 games for Cincinnati last season and had a 3-0 record and 3.69 ERA. In 32 games for Class AAA Louisville, he was 4-0 with a 3.34 ERA and seven saves.

The Rangers traded for him in January for cash considerations, but designated him for assignment this week and the Twins picked him up.

The native of Huatabampo, Mexico, was originally signed by Texas in 2013 and made his big-league debut with the Reds in 2022.

Jensen had been picked up off waivers from Miami on Jan. 4. He was DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster for Duarte.

Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 19, and the first exhibition game is Feb. 24.



