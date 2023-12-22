The Twins signed Niko Goodrum to a minor-league contract Friday.
Goodrum played half of last season with Boston's AAA team in Pawtucket before opting out of his contract to play the second half with Lotte in the Korean Baseball League.
The 31-year-old utility man was originally drafted by the Twins in the second round in 2010. He broke into the big leagues in 2017 and played in 11 games before he became a free agent and signed with the Tigers in 2018. He played in 2022 for the Astros after signing a free agent deal.
In 376 major league games he has hit .232 with 42 home runs. He was a regular for the Tigers from 2018-21, playing infield and outfield positions.
