The Twins, one of eight teams who entered this week without signing a free agent to a major league contract this winter, are projected to win 85 games next season by FanGraphs and they're viewed as the betting favorite to win the American League Central.

Their rivals see it a bit differently.

"All the divisions are tough, but I feel like our division right now is a little bit jumbled," Kansas City Royals General Manager J.J. Picollo recently told reporters. "Minnesota clearly had a great year last year, and they're going to be the team to beat, but there's other things going on, transitions."

The Twins are reducing payroll for 2024, which will have an effect on their offseason transactions. The rotation was the strength of the team last season, but they've lost three members from the Opening Day rotation (Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle).

Here's a look at how rosters have shifted this winter:

TWINS (87-75 record in 2023)

In: None.

Out: RHP Sonny Gray (Cardinals), RHP Kenta Maeda (Tigers), RHP Tyler Mahle (Rangers), RHP Emilio Pagán (Reds), CF Michael A. Taylor, INF Donovan Solano, 1B/OF Joey Gallo and LHP Dallas Keuchel.

The Twins are exploring the trade market with Jorge Polanco, Kyle Farmer, Max Kepler and Christian Vázquez as their likeliest trade candidates due to their salaries. They want to add a center fielder and a starting pitcher, though that could come through free agency after a trade.

Another position the Twins are weighing an external addition is first base. Alex Kirilloff and Jose Miranda underwent offseason shoulder procedures and they both could be eased into spring training. Solano and Gallo, both free agents, combined for 100 starts at first base in 2023.

DETROIT TIGERS (78-84)

In: RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Jack Flaherty, LHP Andrew Chafin and OF Mark Canha.

Out: RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks), OF Austin Meadows, RHP Spencer Turnbull, LHP Matthew Boyd, RHP José Cisnero, INF Zack Short and LHP Tyler Alexander.

The Tigers have a solid young core of position players, highlighted by Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, and they prioritized adding veteran pitching. They signed Maeda and Flaherty to bolster their starting rotation and Chafin returns in the backend of their bullpen.

Rodriguez was Detroit's best starter last season, but the Tigers are counting on improvements from their young starting pitchers to help them contend for a division title.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (76-86)

In: RHP Scott Barlow, C Austin Hedges and RHP Ben Lively.

Out: RHP Reynaldo López (Braves), RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Cal Quantrill (Rockies), RHP Enyel De Los Santos (Padres), OF Kole Calhoun, OF Oscar Gonzalez (Yankees) and RHP Michael Kelly (A's).

Two years after the Guardians won a division title with the youngest roster in the majors, they are at a bit of a crossroad. Cleveland is reportedly fielding trade offers for staff ace Shane Bieber, who is a free agent after the 2024 season, and the club may not increase payroll because Diamond Sports Group wants to shed its TV contract.

The Guardians won next year's No. 1 pick through the MLB Draft lottery, so it hasn't been all bad news. But their offense needs more punch. One likely addition to the lineup, first base prospect Kyle Manzardo, came from a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay when the Guardians dealt starter Aaron Civale.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (61-101)

In: RHP Erick Fedde, RHP Michael Soroka, LHP Jared Shuster, SS Paul DeJong, INF Nicky Lopez, C Max Stassi and INF Braden Shewmake.

Out: SS Tim Anderson, RHP Liam Hendriks, RHP Mike Clevinger, C Yasmani Grandal, RHP Aaron Bummer (Braves), INF Elvis Andrus, RHP Bryan Shaw and RHP José Ureña.

It's a fire sale on the south side of Chicago with Luis Robert as one of the very few untouchable players on the roster. "I don't like our team," White Sox GM Chris Getz said at the beginning of the offseason. "We have to make some adjustments to improve in 2024."

The White Sox are expected to deal staff ace Dylan Cease after some of the prominent free agent pitchers sign contracts and they're looking to rebuild their farm system after a short window of contention this decade.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (56-106)

In: RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Seth Lugo, OF Hunter Renfroe, LHP Will Smith, RHP Chris Stratton, UTL Garrett Hampson, RHP Nick Anderson and RHP Kyle Wright.

Out: RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Brad Keller, OF Edward Olivares (Pirates), RHP Taylor Clarke (Brewers), RHP Dylan Coleman, RHP Jackson Kowar (Mariners), INF Matt Duffy and LHP Tucker Davidson.

The Royals lost 106 games this year, but they think Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino in the middle of their lineup can speed up their rebuild. Wacha and Lugo were added to the rotation, Renfroe will hit in the middle of the lineup while Smith, Stratton and Anderson will anchor the bullpen.

"We started off this offseason saying starting pitching was our goal," Picollo said. "I think we've achieved that in the last two signings, from the starting pitching standpoint. The bullpen has been addressed. So that's mission accomplished in that respect.

"We're at a place in our timeline where we felt like if we added the right people, we can make a significant jump."