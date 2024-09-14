Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will return from injured list Saturday

• Center fielder Byron Buxton, who homered in his first game off the injured list on Friday, will have some off days mixed into his schedule after missing a month. “I think he can play fairly regularly,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to have to see where he comes out of each game and check on him. He’s going to say he can play every game, but he hasn’t been built up enough to play every game from here on out.”