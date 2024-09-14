Twins shortstop Carlos Correa took live batting practice before Friday’s game vs. Cincinnati against minor league pitcher Jack Noble at Target Field, along with right fielder Max Kepler, and that was Correa’s final hurdle he needed to clear.
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will return from injured list Saturday
The All-Star has not played since the All-Star break because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Correa was activated from the injured list following Friday’s game, the Twins announced. Correa, battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot, hasn’t played in a game since the All-Star break, but he said he recently discovered a painful treatment — he didn’t divulge details about it — that led to his foot feeling much better.
Outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. is returning to St. Paul to make room on the active roster.
Kepler is expected to rejoin the Twins after the homestand. The Twins begin a seven-game road trip through Cleveland and Boston on Monday, their final road trip of the regular season.
Paddack aiming for postseason
Chris Paddack threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, his first one since the righthander went on the injured list in mid-July. He threw only fastballs and changeups, so he’s at the beginning of his throwing progression.
The goal, Paddack said, is returning in time for the first postseason series as a reliever.
“I’ve been injured more than I would like in my career, to where I also know that I don’t want to just pitch one October — I want to pitch in multiple. [Saturday], we’ll have a lot of questions answered with how I’m bouncing back and what my body says to me.”
Etc.
• Center fielder Byron Buxton, who homered in his first game off the injured list on Friday, will have some off days mixed into his schedule after missing a month. “I think he can play fairly regularly,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to have to see where he comes out of each game and check on him. He’s going to say he can play every game, but he hasn’t been built up enough to play every game from here on out.”
• Injured Twins lefthander Kody Funderburk gave up six runs on four hits, including a two-run homer to Johnathan Rodriguez, in two-thirds of an inning as the Saints lost at Columbus 11-1.
The seventh inning spiraled quickly for Bailey Ober, who exited just before Jorge Alcala served up a grand slam to Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz.