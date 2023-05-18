Three-game series at Angel Stadium

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 8:38 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA) vs. LHP Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.89)

Saturday, 9:07 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 3.22)

Sunday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.23)

Twins update: After three consecutive series against interleague opponents, they play their first American League opponent since May 7. ... The Twins (24-20) lead the AL Central. ... They went 2-4 against the Angels last season — going 1-2 in Anaheim and 1-2 at Target Field. ... The Twins stole four bases in their 5-1 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday. That's the most they've stolen in one game since June 21, 2017. On Tuesday, Byron Buxton stole two and Willi Castro stole two — the first time since 2012 the Twins had more than one player with multiple steals in the same game. ... OF Joey Gallo leads the team with 10 homers.

Angels update: At 23-22, they are third in the AL West. They return home after a seven-game road trip, which ended Thursday with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Orioles in Baltimore. The Angels went 3-4 on the trip. ... Ohtani's 509 strikeouts in his first 400 innings as a starting pitcher are the second-most in MLB history. Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes had 539 in his first 400 innings. ... Ohtani, CF Mike Trout and RF Hunter Renfroe each have 10 home runs. Ex-Twin 3B Gio Urshela is hitting .298.