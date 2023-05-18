Imagine sitting in center field at the Twins' ballpark and eating a meal prepared by award-winning chefs. You can do both as the 2023 Stadium Chef Series comes to Target Field on June 25.

But that field of dreams comes at a price — tickets start at $500 each. The evening under the lights of the award-winning stadium includes a cocktail reception with appetizers, a five-course family-style meal prepared by local chefs and on-field photo opportunities.

The list of participating chefs reads like a "Who's Who" of the Twin Cities restaurant scene. On board are James Beard-nominated chefs Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa), Jorge Guzmán (Petite León), Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen), Jamie Malone (Paris Dining Club) and pastry chef Diane Moua. Add to that Marque Collins (Tullibee, Hewing Hotel), Robert Gaston (Delaware North), Brent Frederick and Mike DeCamp (Butcher & the Boar) and James Beard Foundation America's Classic award winner Orest Kramarczuk (Kramarczuk's Sausage).

Sound like a group you'd like to mingle with? You can do that, too: VIP tickets, which include a cocktail reception with the featured chefs, are $750.

The event is orchestrated by stadium-focused real estate developer Marquee Development. The Target Field dinner is one of three in its Stadium Chef Series. A similar event at Chicago's Wrigley Field on June 4 has already sold out; a September dinner is scheduled for Fenway Park in Boston.

The dinners benefit the New York-based James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit which "celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture," including annual culinary awards that are considered the Oscars of the food world. Its Good Food for Good mission aims to "create a more equitable and sustainable future."

Target Field Stadium Chef Series

When: June 25; cocktail reception starts at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Where: Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls.

Cost: $500 for general admission; $750 for VIP.

How to get tickets: General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 25. Buy them at stadiumchefseries.com.