Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+, 830-AM: RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.93)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m, BSN, 830-AM: RHP Shane Baz (season debut) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62) vs. RHP Cole Sands (0-2, 8.49)

Rays update: At 34-23, they moved into second place in the AL East with a three-game sweep in St. Louis. ... The Rays are fourth in MLB in ERA (3.20) and third in WHIP (1.11). ... RF Manuel Margot leads the team with a .313 average. 1B Ji-Man Choi has 29 RBI and an .851 OPS. ... Baz will make his first start of the season after March elbow surgery. ... SS Wander Franco (quadriceps) and 2B Brandon Lowe (back) are on the injured list. ... Tampa has nine pitchers on the 60-day IL, including Minnesota native Nick Anderson (elbow surgery).

Twins update: They won two of three at Tampa Bay on April 29-May 1. ... They won three of Smeltzer's five starts; he got a no-decision Sunday, pitching four innings in a victory at Toronto. ... Among the sidelined are RHP Joe Ryan (COVID), RHP Bailey Ober (groin), RHP Josh Winder (shoulder), OF Kyle Garlick (hamstring) and SS Royce Lewis (knee). ... The Twins are 85-86 all-time against the Rays. ... They are 18-12 at home, 21-18 overall vs. righthanded starters and 12-7 against lefthanded starters.