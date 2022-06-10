IMPACT PLAYER
Aaron Hicks, Yankees
The former Twins' two-run homer completed New York's comeback, and he added an insurance RBI an inning later.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Home runs by the Twins' first three hitters in the first inning, which had never happened in franchise history.
48 First-inning runs scored by the Twins in 2022, most by any AL team.
10 Target Field series won by the Yankees, of the 12 they've played in stadium history.
