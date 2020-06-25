Twins infielder Miguel Sano will face no charges in the Dominican Republic after a lawyer in his hometown last week released a video accusing him of a kidnapping.

The lawyer, Odalis Ramos, posted a video June 16 accusing Sano and three friends of kidnapping Ramos' client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, beating him and threatening to hang him on May 6.

Sano said he was being blackmailed. He told El Nuevo Diario that Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of one of Sano's relatives in San Pedro de Macoris.

A prosecutor heard evidence Thursday; the Twins confirmed there are no charges against Sano, who had accused the lawyer of requesting 10 million pesos ($170,000) to drop the accusations.

The 27-year-old Sano was an All-Star third baseman for the Twins in 2017 before slumping in 2018 and being sent to the minors. He rebounded last season with 34 home runs in 105 games as the Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs and won the American League Central Division title.

Sano signed a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. With the addition of free agent Josh Donaldson, Sano was set to move from third base to first base this season.

He has been cleared to travel back to the United States as players gather next week at Target Field for the Twins' resumption of training camp on July 1.