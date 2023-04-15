Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — The Twins probably weren't going to win on Saturday anyway, not with Tyler Mahle having difficulty throwing strikes, not with Kyle Higashioka clobbering a home run into the Twins' bullpen and Anthony Rizzo blooping one just past the foul pole, not with the Yankees putting runners in scoring position in six of their eight turns at bat.

But if they were going to absorb that loss — 6-1 was the final score — they at least wanted to feel like both sides were abiding by the same rules. And manager Rocco Baldelli clearly didn't.

Domingo Germán struck out 10 of the first 14 Twins he faced and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, but Baldelli wasn't there to see most of it. The Twins manager was ejected before the fourth inning after the umpires again examined Germán's pitching hand for foreign substances and found a foreign substance for a second time but didn't object the righthander.

The loss snapped the Twins' four-game winning streak and set up a duel of aces — Pablo López vs. Garrit Cole — on Sunday as they try to win a series in New York for the first time since 2013.

But it also left them wondering about Germán's sudden dominance, after entering the game with a 5.87 ERA in his two previous starts.

Germán constantly worked from ahead in the count, throwing 16 first-pitch strikes to the 22 Twins hitters he faced, and he recorded an amazing 18 swing-and-misses in his 6⅓ innings. One game after allowing a career-high five walks, the Yankees righthander didn't walk a single Twin.

Not until Christian Vázquez lined a single up the middle in the sixth inning did he allow a runner to reach base. He departed after Trevor Larnach broke an 0-for-11 slump with a double into the right-field corner, and Jose Miranda broke up the shutout against reliever Michael King with a double to left.

Mahle, meanwhile, threw only eight first-pitch strikes to his 21 Yankee hitters, and he walked three of them. The homers by Higashioka and Rizzo did more damage to his outing, but Mahle was working from behind all day.

The veteran righthander lasted only 4⅓ innings, becoming the first Twins pitcher this season to fail to throw a pitch in the fifth inning. By this point of the 2022 season, there had been six Twins starts shorter than five innings, and only three times did a Twins starter pitch in the sixth.