IMPACT PLAYER: Domingo Germán, Yankees

Rosin or not, he struck out a career high 11 and retired the first 16 hitters he faced.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Games in which Christian Vázquez has reached base, in the 10 games he has played for the Twins.

4⅓ Innings for Tyler Mahle, the first Twins starter not to complete five innings this season.

3 Home runs by Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo in three games in this series.