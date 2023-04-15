IMPACT PLAYER: Domingo Germán, Yankees
Rosin or not, he struck out a career high 11 and retired the first 16 hitters he faced.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Games in which Christian Vázquez has reached base, in the 10 games he has played for the Twins.
4⅓ Innings for Tyler Mahle, the first Twins starter not to complete five innings this season.
3 Home runs by Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo in three games in this series.
