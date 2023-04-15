Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Domingo Germán, Yankees

Rosin or not, he struck out a career high 11 and retired the first 16 hitters he faced.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Games in which Christian Vázquez has reached base, in the 10 games he has played for the Twins.

4⅓ Innings for Tyler Mahle, the first Twins starter not to complete five innings this season.

3 Home runs by Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo in three games in this series.