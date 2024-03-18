FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins may have lost a member of the starting rotation for the entire year, and they'll be without two key members of their bullpen, including closer Jhoan Duran, to begin the season.

Anthony DeSclafani was shut down with a right elbow flexor strain and will visit Dr. Keith Meister to evaluate his next steps, which could include elbow surgery, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said Monday.

Duran is sidelined with a moderate right oblique strain, which occurred when he was warming up to throw a live batting practice session Sunday, and he will be placed on the 15-day injured list. Caleb Thielbar, who has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game, continues to be slowed by hamstring soreness.

The injuries will be an immediate test of the Twins' pitching depth. Louie Varland is expected to fill into the final spot in the starting rotation, alongside Pablo López, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Chris Paddack. Varland hasn't permitted a run in 11 innings this spring, totaling 11 strikeouts and one walk.

DeSclafani pitched 1⅔ innings in a Class AAA minor league spring training game Saturday. He reached 94 mph with his fastball, which is his typical velocity, but his arm didn't recover well following his outing.

There was obvious injury risk in acquiring DeSclafani from Seattle as one of the four players acquired in the Jorge Polanco trade. DeSclafani missed the final two months of last season because of a right elbow flexor strain, and there was a previous stint on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue. He was traded twice this winter with the Twins on the hook for only $4 million in his $12 million salary.

The Twins don't have any other starting pitchers remaining in major league camp besides the five ticketed for the rotation. Simeon Woods Richardson, Brent Headrick and David Festa highlight the depth slated to begin the year at Class AAA St. Paul.

Duran's absence means Griffin Jax and Brock Stewart will likely serve as the Twins' closer for at least the first few weeks of the 2024 season. Duran felt a cramp in his right side during his warm-up pitches Sunday, and he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday.

Thielbar felt tightness in his hamstring during his 20-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. He induced an infield popup in his first at-bat against Kyle Farmer, which he caught around the shortstop area, and he fielded a bunt, but he felt it toward the end of his session.

Without Thielbar, the Twins will likely lean on Steven Okert, acquired from Miami in a trade for utilityman Nick Gordon, and Kody Funderburk as their lefty relief options.

Zack Weiss, an offseason waiver claim, has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game because of a right teres major strain earlier in camp. He will start the season on the 15-day IL, but he has begun throwing.

Byron Buxton was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox with lower back tightness on the right side, the team announced, but it's considered a minor day-to-day injury.