FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins face the Red Sox today (noon, FSN) in the "crosstown" rivalry, this time at Hammond Stadium.

Max Kepler, Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz are at the top of the order for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is playing first base, and Kepler is in center field.

Center fielder Byron Buxton is sitting out a couple of days because he had a root canal after cracking a tooth. He had a crown placed on the tooth yesterday.

Matt Shoemaker will get the start in the eight-inning game, followed by Devin Smeltzer, Hansel Robles, Ian Hamilton and possibly Jordan Balazovic.

Lefthander Eddie Rodriguez will start for the Red Sox, and former Twin Marwin Gonzalez will be at second base and hit second.

In Twins stories:

Jose Berrios continued his strong spring with a good outing against the Rays yesterday.

Today's notebook took a look at Willians Astudillo, the looming cuts, and had news with three minor league coaches dismissed.

And the Texas Rangers, eager to fill up their new ballpark, are the first team to say they'll go to full capacity this season.

RED SOX

Kike Hernandez, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Arroyo, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Gettys, RF

Marcus Wilson, LF

TWINS

Max Kepler, CF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Keon Broxton, RF

J.T. Riddle, SS