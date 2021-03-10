PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. – It's only five innings, but José Berríos has yet to give up a run — or even allow a runner to reach third base — in his first two Grapefruit League starts. Maybe it has something to do with the 97-mph readings he's getting on his fastball this spring.

"I've been preparing myself to do the things I've been doing so far," Berrios said after his three-inning, one-hit stint in the Twins' 6-2, eight-inning victory over the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. "I feel happy, usually. But not satisfied because I want more. I know we've got more to give."

That's good news for a Twins team that watched their two-time All-Star face 11 batters, allow hard contact to none of them, and end all three innings with a swinging strikeout.

"I feel better," Berríos said. "My arm feels more strong and healthy because the things I have been doing in the offseason."

BOXSCORE: Twins 6, Tampa Bay 2

Four of the five pitchers who followed Berríos shut out the Rays as well, but Shaun Anderson gave up two runs on three hits while retiring only one hitter.

Meanwhile, backup outfielder candidate Rob Refsnyder provided the Twins with an early lead, smacking a two-run triple down the left field line in the second inning. Ryan Jeffers drove in a run with a double, and Willians Astudillo singled home a pair of runs in the seventh.

The Twins return home Thursday to face the Red Sox at Hammond Stadium.