More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Twins
Twins' rally falls short vs. Rays, who get go-ahead homer in ninth inning from Arozarena
After trailing by four early, the Twins tied the score, but the Rays' Randy Arozarena crushed a homer with two outs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win.
St. Paul
St. Paul moves to ban smoking in city parks, near some building entrances
The city is weighing its role in regulating the recently legalized use of recreational cannabis.
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Tampa Bay recap
Randy Arozarena's solo home run in the ninth inning broke a 4-4 tie and clinched the game for the Rays.
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: What's the magic number? Where do they stand?
The Twins are in the final month of the regular season — tap here to track what has to happen for the team to win the American League Central.
Local
Man awarded $29.5K for illegal arrest, search by St. Paul police who tricked way into apartment
A federal judge said the officers violated the David Elgersma's constitutional rights.