A chess match broke out during the sixth inning Thursday at Target Field, and it ended with Carlos Correa celebrating a go-ahead, three-run triple.

When the Kansas City Royals turned to their bullpen, Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli was presented with opportunities to deploy the lefthanded hitters off his bench. The pinch hitter Baldelli used, Max Kepler, delivered a game-tying hit, and the pinch-hitter he declined to use helped set the stage for Correa in a 7-6 comeback win over the Kansas City Royals.

Ryan Jeffers homered twice for the Twins, who have won seven of their past nine games. They took three of four games from the Royals, who entered as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran earned his fifth save on the seven-game homestand after giving up two unearned runs in the ninth inning, surrendering a two-run, two-out single to Bobby Witt Jr. after an error kept the Royals alive.

Trailing by a run in the sixth inning, the chess match started when righthanded reliever Chris Stratton replaced Royals starter Daniel Lynch IV. Willi Castro reached on a one-out infield single, and he was granted second base when Witt's throw from shortstop skipped to the netting next to the Twins dugout. With Castro at second base, Edouard Julien was called back to the dugout and Max Kepler entered as a pinch hitter for Kyle Farmer.

Kepler, in a two-strike count, blooped a game-tying RBI single to left field on a low fastball, scoring Castro from second base. It was Kepler's third hit in seven at-bats as a pinch hitter this season.

Stratton issued a walk to Carlos Santana and he struck out Christian Vázquez to set up the next chess battle. The choice was between keeping Manuel Margot, who was hitting .151 with a .380 on-base plus slugging percentage versus righthanded pitchers, against a struggling Stratton or use Trevor Larnach as a pinch hitter when the Royals had lefthander Sam Long warming in the bullpen. Larnach has only five plate appearances against lefties this year.

Baldelli stuck with Margot, who drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Correa rewarded the decision further when he was ahead in a 3-1 count, then lined a bases-clearing, three-run triple down the right-field line. Correa celebrated his go-ahead hit and second triple of the season by raising both his arms and letting out a yell.

The Twins prefer to use platoon-heavy lineups and one benefit of the approach is having a deeper bench late in games.

Lynch, who started in place of Brady Singer (illness), retired nine of his first 10 batters. Then Jeffers woke up the Twins offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning on a changeup, and a solo homer in the fifth inning on a fastball. It was Jeffers' third career game with multiple homers.

Twins starter Chris Paddack had trouble with his pitch count in the first two innings, throwing 44 pitches to earn his first six outs, and he paid the price when he left pitches over the plate. He gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in 5⅔ innings, including a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning and a solo homer to MJ Melendez in the fourth.

The Twins head out on a 10-game road trip, starting with Friday's game in Houston.