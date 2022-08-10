LOS ANGELES — The Twins left Minnesota on Sunday immediately after what they felt was an unjust overturned call at home plate that ended up giving Toronto the winning run in extra innings.

They had a day off under the California sun Monday to let go of that frustration, with many players and staff bringing their wives and children along for the trip against the Dodgers and Angels. Manager Rocco Baldelli — who incurred an undisclosed fine from the league for his on-field and postgame behavior of sharing his deep disgust for the ruling — preached moving forward ahead of Tuesday's series opener at Dodger Stadium.

But perhaps a road game at the best team in baseball wasn't quite the easy bounce-back the Twins would have wanted.

The Dodgers took the lead in the first and solidified it in the second, taking out the Twins 10-3. From spotty hitting to throwing errors to another blowup start for starter Joe Ryan, the Twins never quite looked like one of the league's top teams.

Because numerically, they aren't.

The loss Sunday shaved the Twins' lead on the American League Central in half. On Tuesday, it evaporated, as the 57-52 Twins are now tied with Cleveland for the top spot, with the White Sox close behind them. The 76-33 Dodgers, meanwhile, are double-digit games ahead in the National League West. Of all the first-place teams, the Twins — and now Cleveland as well — have the worst record. Every second-place team, two third-place teams and one fourth-place team also top them.

Neither the division nor the wild card race are out of reach yet. But seeing the Twins — who already dropped a two-game home series to the Dodgers in April by a combined score of 14-2 — fail to match up with a top-tier team didn't inspire much confidence.

Ryan gave up nine hits and six runs — five earned — with a walk and four strikeouts in his five innings. One of those runs was a homer to Max Muncy. Ryan also threw a wild pitch soon after that and advanced a runner to third base, though he ended up stranding that one.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias lasted seven innings, allowing just five hits, and one run from Gilberto Celestino's RBI single in the second. That briefly tied the game at 1-1 until the Dodgers stacked up three runs off four hits in the bottom of that inning.

By the end of the seventh, the Dodgers had taken an 8-1 lead, the latter two runs coming with reliever Trevor Megill on the mound. Byron Buxton smacked a consolation home run off Dodgers bullpen arm Phil Bickford in the eighth to score two runs, but the Dodgers erased that immediately, putting up another two runs in the bottom of the eighth with Emilio Pagan on the mound.

The Dodgers outhit the Twins 15-7. Eight of those were doubles and one was a home run. Many were hard hits.

Caleb Ferguson closed the game for the Dodgers in the top of the ninth, striking out all three Twins batters.