Oscar Mercado had two RBI singles and Xzavion Curry gave up only two hits in six innings as the Columbus Clippers beat the St. Paul Saints 6-0 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.
Mercado, who has played 54 games with the Cleveland Guardians this season, drove in his first run in the second inning, after Trenton Brooks' run-scoring double, and his second run in the sixth to make it 4-0. Will Brennan had a two-run double in the ninth.
Curry struck out six and walked four before being replaced by Cody Morris, who pitched three innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven, walked one.
Mark Contreras and Matt Wallner had the only hits for the Saints.
