Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

110 Pitches Joe Ryan threw in five innings Tuesday, the most of any Twins' pitcher this season.

Aug. 18, 2020 The last time a Twins pitcher had more pitches than Ryan's total against the Dodgers, when Kenta Maeda threw 115 pitches in eight innings in a 4-3 win against Milwaukee.

8 Doubles from the Dodgers, tying a season high from May 10 against Pittsburgh.