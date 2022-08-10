GAME RECAP
BY THE NUMBERS
110 Pitches Joe Ryan threw in five innings Tuesday, the most of any Twins' pitcher this season.
Aug. 18, 2020 The last time a Twins pitcher had more pitches than Ryan's total against the Dodgers, when Kenta Maeda threw 115 pitches in eight innings in a 4-3 win against Milwaukee.
8 Doubles from the Dodgers, tying a season high from May 10 against Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Republican Brad Finstad up over Democrat Jeff Ettinger for southern Minnesota congressional seat
More from Star Tribune
Politics Republican Brad Finstad up over Democrat Jeff Ettinger for southern Minnesota congressional seat
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues.
Sports
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately.
Business
Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women
Serena Williams said it plainly: It isn't really fair. A male athlete would never have to make the same choice.
Sports
Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants
After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they're supposed to after last week's blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town.
Sports
Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1
Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani.