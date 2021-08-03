TWO-GAME SERIES AT GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK

Both games on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71)

Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: TBA vs. RHP Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (44-62) continue their longest road trip of the season with their first trip to Cincinnati since 2015. The Twins, who have lost six of their past eight games, opened the road trip by losing two of three games at St. Louis. ... The Twins and Reds split a two-game series June 21-22 at Target Field. The Twins won the opener 7-5 in 12 innings. The Reds won the next day 10-7 by scoring three runs in the ninth inning after the Twins had tied the score with five runs in the eighth inning. ... The Twins are 4-8 at Cincinnati and 3-3 at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003. The Reds leadthe all-time series 15-14. ... Maeda, who is 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his past five starts, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.54 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Reds.

REDS UPDATE

After going 16-10 in July, the Reds (56-50) sit in second place in the NL Central, seven games behind Milwaukee and four behind San Diego for the second wild card. They return home after taking two of three games from the Mets over the weekend. ... 1B Joey Votto was named NL player of the month for July after hitting .319 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 26 games. He homered in seven consecutive games, a streak that ended Saturday in New York when he hit a line drive that hit the top of the outfield fence. ... IF Jonathan India was named NL rookie of the month after hitting .319 with 12 RBI in 25 games. ... Mahle, who gave up three runs in four innings against the Twins on June 21, is averaging 10.72 strikeouts per nine innings, seventh best in the league.