Bill Evers' managing record

May 19, 2006 at Tampa Bay: Rays 5, Marlins 4 (10)*

May 20, 2006 at Tampa Bay: Rays 4, Marlins 3*

May 20, 2021 at Anaheim: Twins 6, Angels 3**

Sept. 5, 2021 at Tampa Bay: Twins 6, Rays 5***

Sept. 6, 2021 at Cleveland: Twins 5, Indians 2***

Sept. 7, 2021 at Cleveland: Twins 3, Indians 0***

Sept. 8, 2021 at Cleveland: Twins 3, Indians 0***

Sept. 9, 2021 at Cleveland: Indians 4, Twins 1***

*Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon was absent to attend his future wife Jaye's graduation from Western State law school.

**Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was suspended for one game after the Tyler Duffey-Yermin Mercedes beanball incident.

***Baldelli was absent to attend the birth of his daughter, Louisa.

