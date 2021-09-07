CLEVELAND — It's a baby girl named Louisa Sunny, born in the middle of night to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife, Allie.

Acting manager Bill Evers told reporters before Tuesday night's game at Cleveland that he "got some great news" in a 3:44 a.m. text from Baldelli that "he's a proud father" and Baldelli, Allie and Louisa Sunny all are "wonderful."

She weighed six pounds, eight ounces.

"It was awesome, brings tears to my eyes knowing he texted me right after the baby was born," Evers said. "So it was cool."

Evers said he expects Baldelli will rejoin the team when it returns home for Friday's game against Kansas City after the four-game series at Cleveland concludes Thursday night.

"My educated guess would he'll be probably Friday taking over the helm of the Minnesota Twins and me sitting alongside him smiling," Evers said.

Evers also said the team is waiting for word anytime that will send outfielder Brent Rooker home to Minneapolis for the birth of his child.

The Twins and Cleveland have a 5:10 p.m. start (BSN) at Progressive Field, with righthander John Gant continuing his audition for the Twins starting rotation.

Gant, who is 0-3 with the Twins after coming over from St. Louis in the J.A. Happ trade, faces righthander Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32).

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Ben Rortvedt, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Myles Straw, CF

Andrés Giménez, SS

José Ramírez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Harold Ramirez, LF

Bradley Zimmer, RF

Yu Chang, 1B

Owen Miller, 2B

Austin Hedges, C