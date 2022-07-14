Coming through in the clutch is one of the biggest reasons Luis Arraez will suit up at the All-Star Game next Tuesday. And Arraez, who entered a tied game as a pinch-hitter with runners on first and second in the fifth inning, showed his knack for it again on Wednesday.

Oh, not in that potentially crucial at-bat. No, Arraez watched strike three from Brewers reliever Trevor Gott sail by, a surprising result for a .346 hitter, and the Twins didn't score.

"I try to get a pinch-hit, but it's not easy," Arraez said of the strikeout, only his 27th of the year. "I say, I've got to do something for my team."

His chance came in the ninth, and Arraez didn't miss this one. Jhoan Duran had given up a one-out double to Pedro Severino and walked Luis Urias. Jace Peterson, a fast runner who already had homered in the game to provide Milwaukee's lone run, was at the plate.

Peterson smashed a hard grounder at Arraez, who snagged it and turned toward shortstop in one motion. He aimed at second base and hoped it was fast enough.

"If we don't make that double play, I think we got trouble," Arraez said. "We've got [to] do it fast because he can run. He's one of their guys who can really run, so I just throw the ball to the base and then make the double play."

Carlos Correa, possessor of one of the best arms among infielders in the game, caught the throw on second base and whistled an 87-mph return to Arraez, who was scrambling to first — and trying to avoid Duran, who had sprinted over to cover the base.

"Luis is pretty quick out there," said Correa, whose throw beat Peterson by a half-step to end the inning. "He's so special. To be able to play every position that's needed of him, and come off the bench to help us win games, he's a special talent. I love being his teammate."

Maeda to bullpen?

Kenta Maeda isn't yet throwing at game speed as he rehabs his right elbow from last summer's Tommy John surgery, but that could come within the next few weeks, with minor-league game action to follow. And though Maeda continues to deflect questions about when he might rejoin the Twins, it seems unlikely he could get comfortable with a starting pitcher's workload over the next two months.

But Twins manager Rocco Baldelli allowed himself to daydream Wednesday about another alternative: relief pitching.

Maeda worked out of the Dodgers' bullpen in his four seasons in Los Angeles, making 34 regular-season relief appearances and another 21 in the postseason.

"To add a Cy Young-caliber competitor back to your group in the bullpen? Count me in. Count me in," Baldelli said of Maeda, who owns a 1.64 playoff ERA out of the bullpen. "I don't want to get too wound up before we get to that point. We want to let Kenta stick to his program and come back at the right pace. That being said, if it all works out, I'll be ecstatic to be able to write his name in there and send him out to pitch for a couple innings at a time."

The manager emphasized that it's all speculation for now, that no timeline exists for the 2020 AL Cy Young runner-up's return. And the need to provide him with extra rest between appearances could make it difficult to put him on the roster, since the September limit has been reduced to 28 players, rather than the 40-man teams of previous seasons.

"I don't think there are any certainties with guys that are coming back from surgeries. Everything is going as well as we could hope at this point, which is nice," Baldelli said. "He seems like he's in a really good spot. So we'll take that."

Etc.