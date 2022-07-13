Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.91 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-2, 3.03)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.35 ERA) vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.92)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Lance Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (5-4, 4.68)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Cease (8-4, 2.30 ERA) vs. TBA

White Sox update: They were 5 ½ games behind the Twins in the AL Central going into Wednesday night's game vs. Cleveland. ... After earning the victory in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, Dylan Cease leads the major leagues in strikeouts (142) and is third in the A.L. in ERA (2.30). ... C Yasmani Grandal (back spasms), who is on an injury rehab assignment at Class AAA Charlotte, isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break. ... P Aaron Bummer (left lat strain) is out. He hasn't pitched since June 7.

Twins update: They close out the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedule against the White Sox. ... The Twins are 5-1 against the White Sox this season. They swept a three-game series from the White Sox April 22-24 at Target Field and won two of three in Chicago last week. ... The Twins are 22-16 against AL Central foes and are 26-19 at home. ... The Twins didn't earn their 50th victory last season until Aug. 11 — a 1-0 victory over the White Sox at Target Field.