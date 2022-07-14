GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Miranda, Twins
Rookie infielder's eighth career home run, and first ever after the sixth inning, carries Twins to a dramatic victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Strikeouts by Byron Buxton, his first four-whiff game since April 7, 2017, and the fifth of his career.
7 Consecutive series between the Twins and Brewers without a sweep.
6 Walk-off victories by the Twins this season, three of them in July alone.
More From Sports
Sports
Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win
Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader.
Sports
Mamukelashvili helps Bucks top Timberwolves in Summer League
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and 15 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 87-75 on Wednesday at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Sports
Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard
Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Gophers
Next up: Year 6. U football veterans eager for another season under Fleck
For Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz and other Gophers football veterans, the upcoming season is another chance to aim for the elusive top.
Business
Amid more wins on court, Wolves and Lynx use tech to fill seats
Teams partnered with Kraft Analytics Group to decipher data on ticket pricing, merchandise sales, events and fan engagement.