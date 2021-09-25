EDINA

AUG. 21

Drugs. A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm without a permit following a traffic stop at Hwy. 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 11

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a male carrying a bow and arrows at Central Avenue NE. and 69th Avenue NE. The officer located the male, who was walking home from an archery range.

AUG. 14

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a woman using narcotics in front of her children in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of narcotics and child endangerment.

GREENWOOD

AUG. 16

Underage consumption. Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on West Street. A 15-year-old boy was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

HAM LAKE

SEPT. 10

Suspicious activity. A resident reported that a male parked his vehicle in her yard in the 14900 block of Durant Street NE. and walked away. The officer located the man and he refused to identify himself. The 60-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substances.

SEPT. 11

Theft. Hay was stolen from the yard of a home in the 3200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW.

JORDAN

AUG. 18

Drunken driving. Officers observed a man on a motorized scooter make several driving violations on a public roadway at Triangle Lane. The 57-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving.

AUG. 27

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a bone found in Sand Creek on Park Drive. The caller thought it was a human bone. The officer took the bone and confirmed it was from a cow.

LAKE ELMO

AUG. 16

Neighbor dispute. Authorities advised both parties involved in a dispute over a ball going into a yard in the 300 block of Cimarron to separate and remain calm.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 22-28

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Aronson Park, 8250 202nd St. W. A 45-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 20

Property damage. A vehicle reportedly ran into the Bolger Printing building, 3301 Como Av., and fled the area. Employees provided a license plate number to police and the case is pending.

MAPLE GROVE

AUG. 17

Suspicious vehicle. A woman reported that she believed a vehicle was following her in the 6200 block of Juneau Lane N. The officer found the driver of the vehicle, who lives in the same neighborhood.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 26

Vehicle theft. Someone test driving a motorcycle for sale in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road left the cycle's owner the keys to their vehicle. Neither the test driver nor the motorcycle returned, and the victim learned the vehicle left behind was stolen from White Bear Lake.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 8

Disturbance. Officers responded to Richfield STEM Elementary, 7020 12th Av. S., regarding a disturbance. A parent was refusing to wear a mask inside the school. The 45-year-old man was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 19

Drunken driving. A 25-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving, obstruction with force, disorderly conduct, property damage and an open bottle in a motor vehicle at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

AUG. 15

Suspicious activity. A child was reported playing alone in a park in the 13000 block of 90th Street without anyone watching. A deputy found the father of the child in the parking lot where he could see her. He moved to the playground after speaking to the deputy.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.