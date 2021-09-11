Chanhassen

AUG. 9

Underage consumption. A 15-year-old boy was cited for underage consumption of alcohol at Bluff Creed Drive and Pioneer Trail.

COLUMBUS

AUG. 23

Theft. Five catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in the 14400 block of W. Freeway Drive.

HAM LAKE

AUG. 20

Theft. A wallet and garage door opener were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3200 block of Interlachen Drive NE.

HUGO

JULY 30

Suspicious person. An individual was reported walking around a closed business in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue at midnight. It was determined he was making a TikTok video, and he was advised to avoid doing so near a closed business.

INDEPENDENCE

AUG. 10

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report at a home in the 5200 block of County Road 11. The caller said her dog was barking in the barn and she could hear noises from the hayloft. Officers checked the hayloft and did not find anyone. The noises might have been birds.

JORDAN

AUG. 8

Check welfare. An officer responded to a welfare check at a home on Varner Street. The caller said there was an American flag hung upside down and was concerned someone inside the home might be in distress. The officer contacted the homeowner, who stated there was not a problem in the home. The flag was placed upside down as a statement.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 8-14

Theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at a home in the 20000 block of Kenrick Avenue. A 37-year-old man reported meeting a woman and spending time with her. He awoke the next day to find the woman and $480 were gone.

MEDINA

AUG. 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a falcon stuck in the porch of a home in the 200 block of Meadowview Lane. The patio door was opened and the falcon flew away.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 6

Theft. Loose change was reported stolen from unsecured vehicles in the 500 block of 12th Avenue NW. and the 600 and 700 blocks of 1st Avenue NW.

NOWTHEN

AUG. 25

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of a naked male walking alongside the road at 185th Avenue NW. and Nowthen Boulevard. The officers found the male, and he had put his clothes back on. He refused to identify himself. The 25-year-old was arrested.

PLYMOUTH

AUG. 7

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 17200 block of 49th Avenue. A 71-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 4

Assault. A 53-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon and a Scott County warrant in the 17300 block of Wilderness Trail.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 5

Drugs. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance at Vierling Drive and Marschall Road.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

JULY 29

Animal complaint. A resident in the 15000 block of 95th Street N. asked authorities what he should do about an injured fawn that had entered his garage. A deputy helped him chase the animal away. The fawn had an injury to its hind end, but was alert and able to escape.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

AUG. 1

Suspicious activity. The driver of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road in the area of Oakgreen Avenue and 21st Street told a deputy she had an argument with her boyfriend and was "cooling off." She was advised to move to a safer part of the road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.