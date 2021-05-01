CIRCLE PINES

MARCH 18

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a guinea pig running loose in the park in the 100 block of W. Golden Lake Road. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

COLUMBUS

APRIL 14

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 8700 block of 165th Avenue NE.

EAST BETHEL

APRIL 9

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 19700 block of Rochester Street NE. The home had been left unsecured and 23 firearms were stolen.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 12

Animal complaint. A resident reported there was a chipmunk in their home in the 5500 block of W. Danube Road NE. An officer responded and was unable to locate the animal. The resident was given information about live-trapping it.

GREENWOOD

APRIL 13

Drunken driving. A 57-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Meadville Street.

HUGO

MARCH 19

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path reported their doorbell rang but no one was there. A deputy spoke to several juveniles who were in the area on foot and who admitted to playing "ding-dong ditch." They were advised to make better choices and released.

LAKE ELMO

MARCH 22

Suspicious person. A deputy advised a man he observed walking down the middle of the street in the 10 block of Cimarron at 12.45 a.m. to use the sidewalk.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 4-10

Drugs. A 34-year-old was arrested for drunken driving while on a controlled substance and carrying a pistol while under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at Dodd Boulevard and Highview Avenue.

MAY TOWNSHIP

MARCH 21

Dumping complaint. A deputy investigating a dumping complaint in the 12000 block of Partridge Court determined the suspected offender was part of a group of neighbors cleaning trash out of ditches in the area. They had a truckload of trash headed for the dump as well as 20 tires stacked on the roadside for Public Works.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 10

Missing child. A 43-year-old man reported that he could not find his 3-year-old daughter, who was with their dog at their home on Bayside Lane. He soon found her nearby at a neighbor's house and notified police.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 2

Theft. Two swivel patio chairs were reported stolen from a home in the 600 block of Devine Drive.

PRIOR LAKE

MARCH 23

Theft. Mashed potatoes, valued at $1.89, were stolen from Shakopee Dakota Convenience Store, 15035 Mystic Lake Dr. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.

RICHFIELD

ARIL 20

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man looking into vehicles and going into an open garage in the 7400 block of Washburn Avenue S. A 31-year-old man was arrested for obstruction after failing to provide his name.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 28

Drugs. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation and Scott, Hennepin and Ramsey County warrants at Canterbury Road S. and Hwy. 169.

Weapon. A 25-year-old Glencoe man was arrested for assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, obstruction with force, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana at Pullman Club, 124 1st Av.

WATERTOWN

APRIL 10

Underage consumption. Girls ages 13, 14 and 15 were cited for underage consumption and giving police a false name in the 100 block of Lewis Avenue S.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not a comprehensive picture of crime.