AFTON

JAN. 22

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 16000 block of 15th Street told authorities he was going to look for a body in the woods near his house after hearing a man tell a woman, "I've had enough of this" outside his home one night, and then a howling noise the next night. The caller was concerned coyotes had found a body in the area. He said he'd call back if he found anything.

Andover

FEB. 15

Theft. A shovel was stolen from a yard in the 14000 block of Crocus Street NW.

FEB. 21

Drunken driving. A 51-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving and child endangerment following a traffic stop in the 15400 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW. Arrangements were made for someone to pick up the 12-year-old boy in the vehicle.

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

JAN. 24

Civil matter. A resident in the 13000 block of 51st Street reported making arrangements with someone on Facebook to sell a mirror for $20. The resident left the mirror on the driveway with a cup for the $20. The mirror was taken and no money was left in the cup.

EDINA

FEB. 7

Drugs. A 44-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Hwy. 100.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF FEB. 7-13

Drunken driving. An officer observed a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road at Dynamic Drive and Eagleview Drive and a woman squatting next to the vehicle, urinating. The 33-year-old woman showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for drunken driving.

MEDINA

JAN. 27

Vandalism. An officer responded to a report of vandalism at a home in the 300 block of Lythrum Lane, where cheese sauce had been thrown on a garage door. Video was captured from a Ring door bell system. Juveniles were identified, and they returned to clean up the mess.

Minnetrista

FEB. 1

Suspicious activity. A woman reported that someone left a bag of dog feces on her vehicle along Main Street.

FEB. 9

Fire. A resident reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a neighbor's home on Margaret Street. The fire department found no smoke or flames. According to a report, the resident may have been seeing steam from the roof vent in the direction of the sunset.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 3

Theft. A vehicle left running and unattended was stolen in the 2100 block of Silver Lake Road.

OAK GROVE

FEB. 12

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a goat stuck in a wooden fence in the 4400 block of 214th Avenue NW. A neighbor reported hearing the goat screaming and found it caught in the fence. The goat's owner was not home. The officer removed the fence board to free the goat. The board was re-secured with a hammer and nail. The officer also fed the three goats more hay to keep them occupied until the owner returned home.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 26

Drugs. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for being a felon in possession of a firearm at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

ST. ANTHONY

JAN. 25

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Elmwood Church, 3615 Chelmsford Rd.

St. Paul Park

JAN. 20

Suspicious person. A man was reported lying in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue. While a deputy and the complainant were looking at the spot in the yard where he had been, a man yelled out to them from a second-story window of the home, asking them what they were doing. He told them he had been lying there meditating in his yard after taking a walk.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 31

Drugs. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a Rice County warrant at Huber Park, 150 Fillmore St. N.

FEB. 1

Curfew violation. Two 16-year-old boys were cited for curfew violation at Mystic Lake Drive NW. and County Rd. 42.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.