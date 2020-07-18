CORCORAN

JUNE 4

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of someone screaming in the 22900 block of County Road 50. They found an intoxicated man sitting on a lawn mower in the weeds, helped him back to the house and left him with his wife.

HUGO

MAY 31

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 9000 block of 180th Street reported a red truck at her home and a man and woman in her yard who said they were looking for a cellphone. The pair gave the resident information about themselves, but she was worried they might be casing her residence. Authorities could not find the woman’s name in a record check, so they advised the resident to lock her doors and that they would conduct extra patrols in the area overnight.

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

JUNE 1

Suspicious activity. A Jeep without license plates was reported driving on the grass near the beach in the 1000 block of Riviera Avenue. The driver said he owned a car dealership and was looking for a place to take nice pictures of the Jeep, which had a California plate in the rear. He was advised to find another spot to take pictures.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 7-13

Child found. Officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old girl found alone in the 9000 block of W. 207th Street. They located the toddler’s 38-year-old father, who said he was unaware his child had left the home.

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic argument in the 9900 block of W. 178th Street. A sergeant mediated a dispute between a couple, and the man agreed to leave for the night.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 18

Recovered stolen property. Police received information on a bicycle in the 1800 block of Walnut Street believed to have been stolen and confirmed that it had been taken from Minneapolis. The bike, valued at $1,000, was returned to the owner, a 27-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man was identified as the suspect. The case was under investigation.

LINWOOD

JUNE 13

Theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at a home in the 22000 block of Boyne Street. A woman stated her 25-year-old son had stolen three rings from her and pawned them for drug money. When officers found her son, he admitted to the crime and was arrested.

MINNETRISTA

JUNE 8

Medical. Officers assisted a 55-year-old woman who had fallen from a scooter on the Dakota Rail Regional Trail. She was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the accident.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 17

Theft. An electric bicycle valued at $2,500 was stolen in the 1300 block of Northwest Parkway.

NOWTHEN

JUNE 22

Theft. Guns, a lawn mower and trailer were stolen from a garage in the 22200 block of NW. Marble Street.

OAK GROVE

JUNE 12

Theft. Airplane parts were stolen from an unsecured barn in the 200 block of NW. Viking Boulevard.

JUNE 14

Theft. A 2000 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the 20200 block of NW. Arrowhead Street. Someone who saw the car listed on Facebook showed up, took the car for a test drive and didn’t return.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 22

Theft. A red buoy was stolen from the channel near Frost Point and Reed’s Island on Prior Lake.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 22

Drugs. A 26-year-old Jordan man was arrested for possession of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm at Hergott Memorial Drive and Southbridge Parkway. Also arrested was a 24-year-old Shakopee woman for possession of heroin and THC and on a Scott County warrant.

SHOREWOOD

JUNE 20

Drunken driving. A 68-year-old Minnetonka woman was arrested for drunken driving after she was stopped for moving violations at Stratford Road and Vine Hill Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.