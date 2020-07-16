St. Paul police are continuing to investigate the city’s 18th homicide, which happened Wednesday.

Officers found Bajuan Davon Adams, 25, of St. Paul, shot in the head about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue N. and Concordia Avenue W. A large crowd had gathered, and a nurse was giving aid. Paramedics were on the way, but Adams’ injuries were so severe that nothing could be done to save him, and he died at the scene, police said.

A short time later, a second male gunshot victim arrived at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He was treated for injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

It’s believed he was injured during the shooting on Concordia Avenue. His name has not been released.

On Thursday, two men were arrested in connection with Adams’ shooting, but they were released without charges on Friday, a police spokesman said Saturday night.

Correction: An earlier online version of this story misstated that two men had been charged in connection with Wednesday's fatal shooting. No charges have been filed.