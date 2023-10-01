Here's where you can find information about Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10k and 5k races.
To track the status of any runner in the marathon:
Leaderboard | Find any runner in the race
For runners in the 10k: Leaderboard or any runner
For runners in the 5K: Leaderboard or any runner
Marathon Livestream from KARE-11
For a marathon course map, click here.
On being an elite runner at the marathon
Follow the races on X here.
