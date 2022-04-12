Inflation in the Twin Cities metro hit another record high last month as fuel and food prices continued to surge.

The consumer price index for the 16-county region jumped 8.2% in the past year, according to federal data released Tuesday. That's just below the 8.5% national inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the same day.

For food prices, Minnesota shoppers may take some solace in the fact that it could be worse. Year over year, grocery prices rose 10.3% nationally and 7.3% around the Twin Cities in March.

Prices for certain consumables — like cereal, bakery products and alcohol — rose faster here than the national average, however.

"These inflationary challenges run all the way through the supply chain and are coming through to the grocery store," said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocers Association. "We're very sensitive to what is happening to our customer baskets, and we're trying to find a more direct supply chain when there is availability."

Pfuhl said shoppers should check their pantries, stick to a list and watch for in-store deals to keep grocery bills in check.

"It's also important to make sure you're still supporting your local grocer — you want them to stay viable too," she said.

Regional restaurant prices also jumped 8.8% last month, compared to 7.1% nationally.

The cost to produce food has risen due to increased transportation, labor and raw material costs — and that inflation is being passed on to consumers. The war in Ukraine, a major grain exporter, is expected to continue putting pressure on food prices this year.

"That is very difficult for households that are managing against tight budget constraints and have very little flexibility," Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, said at a Minneapolis Fed event last week. "For low-income families, more than three-quarters of their income taken by necessities, when the price of those necessities go up there's really very little they can do to substitute or cushion."

The increased cost for natural gas, a key fertilizer ingredient, is also driving up food prices.

Higher energy prices are a leading cause of inflation across a number of categories.

Gas prices were up 40% year-over-year in the Twin Cities in March, compared to a nearly 50% increase nationally.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Minnesota hit their highest average of the year on March 11 at $3.96 per gallon. Prices have fallen since then and averaged $3.83 per gallon on Tuesday.

Though prices are expected to continue rising on a range of goods, the rate of inflation is expected to fall as year-over-year comparisons become less dramatic.

The next set of Twin Cities-area data will be released in June.