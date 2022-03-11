The parade of western firms exiting Russia has — until now — had a notable absence: Minnetonka-based Cargill, one of the country's largest foreign agribusiness investors.

With public pressure mounting, Cargill said Friday morning it will scale back its business activities and has stopped investment in Russia. But the company also declined to specify where and how.

"We will continue to operate our essential food and feed facilities in Russia," the company said in a statement. "This region plays a significant role in our global food system and is a critical source for key ingredients in basic staples like bread, infant formula and cereal."

Cargill moved into Russia and Ukraine soon after the Soviet Union's demise, investing well over $1 billion in the surging grain and food trades of both countries.

The agriculture behemoth is one of the largest non-Russian exporters of Russian wheat and owns a complex of mills about 200 miles south of Moscow. In Ukraine, Cargill's interests range from majority ownership of a major grain port to loans made directly to the country's government

"They have a most difficult role to play right now," said Paul Vaaler, a professor in the University of Minnesota's business and law schools. "They have substantial sunk investments in both countries."

The company is faced with fundamental questions, Vaaler continued: "How can it continue to demonstrate sympathy to the Ukrainian government — and how can it preserve its assets?" Yet, there was a risk of "public backlash" if Cargill took no action toward Russia.

On Friday, Cargill said it is increasing support for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, directing all profits derived there back into nonprofit relief organizations.

Cargill is the largest privately held U.S. company and one of the nation's most global corporations, with operations in 70 countries. While the Cargill name isn't a retail brand, the company still has a high profile.

"It's such an iconic multinational in the commodities business," Vaaler said. "Here in Minnesota, many people work for Cargill and it is an important and visible stakeholder."

More than 300 companies had stopped doing business in Russia as of Thursday, according to a tabulation by Jefferey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale University's School of Management. Most have suspended operations. Maplewood-based 3M, which has two plants in Russia, did just that Wednesday.

Many companies cutting ties to Russia sell or distribute products there, but don't necessarily have large physical investments in the country. Some western oil companies planning to exit Russia do — and billions of dollars of write-downs are coming.

The global grain industry has been largely absent from the Russia exodus. Of the world's four largest grain traders — the so-called ABCDs — only Louis Dreyfus Co. has publicly stated it is suspending operations in Russia. Bunge Ltd. on Thursday suspended new exports from Russia, but said it would continue its oilseed crushing operations. Archer Daniels Midland Co., so far, hasn't committed either way.

Grain companies face less public pressure than oil companies, said Andrey Sizov, managing director of Moscow-based SovEcon, a consultancy that focuses on Black Sea grain markets.

"They are smaller, the majority is not public, they don't attract as much attention as oil firms whose reputation is far from ideal," he wrote in an e-mail. "I think many/the majority will stay."

Vaaler said Cargill has demonstrated "corporate diplomacy" in dealing with the Ukraine war.

But Mighty Earth, an environmental group, hammered Cargill for continuing to operate in Russia. "The company's current management is incapable of operating as a responsible business," the group — which has criticized Cargill's deforestation policies in Brazil — said earlier this week.

Both Russia and Ukraine are magnets for agricultural companies like Cargill. Rich in fertile soil, both countries' agricultural production has been climbing.

The rise of Russia and Ukraine from net grain importers to major exporters has been one of the biggest developments in world agriculture over the past 30 years, said Ed Usset, grain marketing specialist for the U of M's Center for Farm Financial Management.

"They got their act together," he said. "Any player in the grain trade — including Cargill — wants to be part of that."

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly 30 % of global wheat exports — with Russia besting all countries. Ukraine has become the world's fourth largest exporter of corn. And together, the two countries dominate global exports of sunflower oil, another key product for Cargill.

Both countries rely on their Black Sea ports to ship massive amounts of grains and edible oils out to the world. These food and feed ingredients are now trapped in Ukraine and Russia, said Jason Ward, managing director of Minneapolis-based Northstar Commodity.

"Grain is not moving out of the Black Sea. They are trying to move as much as they can across borders by truck and by train, but those numbers are miniscule compared to what you could move by vessel," Ward said.

With a half-dozen ships — including one chartered by Cargill — reportedly struck by missiles in the past two weeks, no vessel owners or shipping companies are willing to take that risk.

"The insurance to send such a vessel there is now through the roof, so it has essentially come to a complete halt," Ward said.

Cargill has played an active role in opening the region to the West. The company immediately began making direct investments in Russia when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991.

The agricultural giant now has at least nine facilities in Russia, stretching from north of Moscow straight down to the Black Sea. Its business interests along the way range from sunflower oil crushing and poultry processing to the production of specialty food ingredients.

Importantly, Cargill owns 25% of a vital deep sea port terminal in Novorossiysk, which is in southwest Russia. But President Vladimir Putin has made several moves in recent years indicating his intent to expand government control over the grain trading industry.

Last year, St. Louis-based Bunge, one of Cargill's top rivals, sold its grain terminal in Rostov, Russia, to a state-owned grain trader.

With Russian troops now occupying vast swaths of Ukraine's southern border along the Black Sea, Cargill said earlier this week it is watching to see if Putin nationalizes all agricultural trade. Russian leaders have specifically threatened to nationalize assets of exiting companies.

In Ukraine, Cargill has six facilities. Its investments have helped build the nation's agricultural infrastructure as Ukraine has forged its own post-Soviet identity. In a 2016 joint venture, the company began building Ukraine's largest deep sea terminal at Port Yuzhny on the outskirts of Odessa. Cargill now owns 51% of that port, which is the Black Sea's second-largest by export volume.

Cargill often does business in parts of the world full of risk, Vaaler said. That means it is often on the ground floor of building economies. But it also often has more on the line — financially and reputationally — when conflicts arise.

In 2014, Cargill surrendered a sunflower crushing facility near Donetsk, Ukraine, in the Donbas region — an area known for its large population of Russian separatists — to armed rebels.

An arm of Cargill, Cargill Financial Services, has even made loans directly to the Ukrainian government. The loans — with maturities of two to five years — were made in three batches of 250 million euros, one each in 2019, 2020 and 2021, according to Ukrainian press reports.

Cargill CEO Dave MacLennan met with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos in a sidebar conference, according to Urkrinform, a Ukrainian government news agency.

At that meeting, MacLennan said Cargill had invested more than half a billion dollars in Ukraine. Zelensky, who called Cargill one of his country's largest agricultural investors, reportedly asked Cargill for additional investments for farmer lending to help increase crop yields.

Some Cargill investments in Ukraine haven't worked out as planned.

During 2010s, Cargill loaned around $270 million to three Ukrainian banks that eventually failed — part of the country's corruption-tainted banking meltdown. Cargill was able to largely recover its credits to the three banks.

In January 2014, Cargill bought a 5% stake — reportedly for $200 million — in UkrLandFarming, one of Ukraine's largest owners of farmland. But UkrLandFarming was hit hard by Russia's first incursion into Ukraine in 2014. By the end of 2016, Cargill had exited its equity position in UrkLandFarming.

Global wheat and corn prices have surged in recent weeks in anticipation of shortages caused by the war. Wheat stocks are actually expected to grow with so much sitting in Ukraine and Russia with nowhere to go, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Ward, of Northstar Commodity, said Australia and India are poised to pick up the most slack on wheat export volumes created by the Black Sea blockage. The U.S. will also stand to gain some of the market share, particularly in corn.

Grain traders say next year's production in Ukraine is where the real risk lies in lowering global supply.

"But it's not about production agriculture anymore, it's about survival. Those things comes first," Ward said. "They are not fighting for a corn crop right now, they are fighting for their lives."