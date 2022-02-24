A shipping vessel chartered by Minnetonka-based Cargill Inc. was struck by a missile earlier today as it was leaving a strategic port on Ukraine's southern border.

A company spokeswoman said the entire crew is safe and accounted for and that the Odessa port on the Black Sea is now closed. Cargill owns a majority stake in a deep-sea port on the outskirts of Odessa where it runs a major export operation of grains and oils shipped around the world.

Ukraine is often called the breadbasket of Europe for its significant agricultural output.

All of Cargill's operations were running as usual on Wednesday — pressing grain into cooking oil, processing wheat, corn and soybeans, and sending ships full of food ingredients out to sea. But Thursday's full-out invasion flipped a switch on life in Ukraine as attacks came by air, land and sea.

Cargill immediately implemented its contingency plan that had been prepared in case of an attack. Often called a "business continuity" plan in industry parlance, Cargill's plan is focused on ensuring its global customers still have access to necessary foodstuffs.

Cargill is one of the world's largest commodities traders with an outsized role in the global food supply chain.

Wheat prices in Chicago rose to the highest level in 9-1/2 years on Thursday as the conflict threatened to disrupt the flow of supplies from the region while European wheat futures climbed to a record peak. Other commodities also rose.

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn exports, and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

Company executives at its Minnetonka headquarters were scrambling Thursday to gather information on its operations scattered across Ukraine as well as ensure the safety of its more than 500 employees in the besieged nation.

Inver Grove Heights-based CHS Inc. said it has been drawing down its commodities inventory in Ukraine for the past few weeks.

"We remain focused on the safety of our 46 employees in the region and continue to maintain close communications," CHS said in a statement. "We have been drawing down our export activity in Ukraine for the last few weeks as part of our business continuity planning."









