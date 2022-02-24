Minnesota's state and federal elected officials are weighing in on Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. Here are some of their initial reactions:

Gov. Tim Walz:

"Minnesota stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia for this illegal aggression. Leaders across the world must unite and respond to this attack on democracy."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

"Putin's invasion of a free democracy has begun. The warnings from our Intel sources were right. There must now be swift sanctions and consequences worldwide. It is the time for our country and our world to unite. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine."

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense:

"Russia's invasion of a peaceful Ukraine is an act of unprovoked military aggression that must be condemned. The Biden administration, with the bipartisan support of Congress and our NATO and European allies, will respond in a united and decisive manner. The strongest possible sanctions must be imposed on Russian financial institutions, oligarchs, and political leaders by the U.S. and the international community. The world must make Vladimir Putin understand in explicit, unequivocal terms that his actions will have severe consequences.

Having met with world leaders, allies, and parliamentarians many times during my service in Congress, never before have I witnessed such a unified stance like the one our democratic allies showed at the Munich Security Conference in response to Putin's aggression. He will not divide us. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people and their struggle for freedom."

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips:

"You're either for Democracy or for authoritarianism. Here and abroad. Shame on anyone who puts politics above principle right now. Let's be America. America leads. We do not resign. We do not ignore. Democracies, no matter nascent nor mature, must protect one another as a matter of principle. Let's get together on this."

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber:

"Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. The United States must stand strong with the Ukrainian people and our allies against this aggression, and Putin's actions must have severe consequences. I am praying for the Ukrainian people during their fight for freedom."

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig:

"This morning, as we watch the news of war in Europe unfold, my heart is with the Ukrainian people. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this unlawful military action by Russia, which will doubtlessly lead to profound human loss and suffering.

Vladimir Putin's actions violate the core principles that uphold global peace and security, seeking to change the borders of a sovereign country by force. This demonstrates a clear disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty and the rights of the Ukrainian people – and is in clear violation of international law. In the hours and days to come, the United States, in coordination with its allies around the globe, must impose severe economic consequences on Russia, support NATO and rally international support for the legitimate, democratically elected government of Ukraine."

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach:

"Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty is unjust and unacceptable. We are dealing with a culmination of this administration's failed economic policy, energy policy, and foreign policy. It is past time for the United States to reassert its leadership. America and the rest of the free world must stand together in face of this aggression. I pray for and stand in solidarity with our friends and democratic allies, the people of Ukraine."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.