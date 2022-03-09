Maplewood-based 3M said Wednesday it would be joining the growing ranks of multinational companies pulling out of Russia in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"After re-assessing our business in Russia, we have decided to suspend all business operations there," 3M said in a statement. "Our focus continues to be on the safety of our colleagues and their families."
3M has a corporate office in Moscow and two production plants in the country. The company also has an office in Kyiv.
The announcement follows companies across a variety of industries announcing a pause on some or all of their Russian operations in recent days — including McDonald's, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.
