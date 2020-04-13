A Twin Cities hairdresser has been charged with sexually assaulting two of his onetime co-workers.

Leslie D. Richards, 32, of Mound, is scheduled to appear in Hennepin County District Court on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with one assault in May 2018 and another in July 2019.

Both criminal complaints include Richards telling police that the encounters were consensual.

Richards, who was booked jail and later released, is due back in court on April 23. Messages were left with him Monday seeking his response to the allegations, and his attorney declined to comment.

Richards was working until recently in rented space in the Southdale retail district in Edina, according to a recently disabled salon web page. He said on Facebook that his services were put on hold when the state ordered beauty salons and similar businesses to close last month response to the coronavirus,

According to the charges:

A woman went to police in August 2019 to report that Richards lured her to his St. Louis Park apartment in May 2018, when both worked at Spalon Montage in Edina.

She said Richards told her he wanted talk about their challenges with alcohol. She said Richards pushed her into a bedroom and raped her.

The woman confided within a week of the assault in a text message to a friend. Even so, she said, she "tried to convince herself that the assault did not happen," the criminal complaint read.

She said she eventually went police "because she heard that he had done this to other people as well," the complaint continued.

The St. Louis Park case led investigators to another allegation against Richards by a colleague at the time, this one involving an encounter in Sola Salon in Eden Prairie on July 6, 2019.

The woman told police that Richards entered the room she rented as a makeup artist, shut the door and drew the blinds. He said he was going to give her a massage, which she then declined. He grabbed her sexually and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she didn't go to police because "she felt guilt and ashamed," the complaint read. She did tell the salon owners.

Sola co-owner Patrick Elgin said the woman told management "that he flashed someone," leading to Richards being kicked out of his rented space the next day.

Elgin said the salon's "focus was to remove him as quickly as possible," and management chose not to tell police because "when the victim is not ready to come forward, you don't want to out the victim."

