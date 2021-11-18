More than 20 metro-area farmers markets will be open during the 2021-2022 winter season. The majority will take place indoors, congregating in community centers, shopping malls and nursery greenhouses, but a small number will be embracing the open-air elements from now until April.

INDOOR

Apple Valley (St. Paul Farmers Market)

Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 15 and 29, Feb. 5 and 19 and March 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7955 W. 150th St., Apple Valley, stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Bloomington Farmers Market

Inside the Bloomington Civic Plaza, open Dec. 11, Feb. 12 and March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov

Eagan Market Fest

Inside the Eagan Community Center, open Dec. 1, 15 and 29; Jan. 12; Feb. 9; March 9; and April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Daniel Tollefson (right) of Tollefson Family Pork, talked with James Linton of Brooklyn Center at the Minneapolis Farmers Market in January 2021.

3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, cityofeagan.com/marketfest

Fridley (St. Paul Farmers Market)

Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 16 and 30, Feb. 13 and 27, and March 13 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8200 University Av. NE., Fridley, stpaulfarmersmarket.com

(Golden Valley) Market in the Valley

Inside the Brookview Community Center, open Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

316 Brookview Pkwy., Golden Valley, marketinthevalley.org

Hopkins Farmers Market

Inside the Hopkins Activity Center, open Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

33 14th Av. N., Hopkins, hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

Maple Grove Farmers Market

Inside the Maple Grove Community Center, open Nov. 23 and Dec. 9 and 21, from 3 to 6 p.m.

12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove, maplegrovefarmersmarket.com

Maplewood (St. Paul Farmers Market)

Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 9 and 23, Feb. 6 and 20, and March 6 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2600 White Bear Av., Maplewood, stpaulfarmersmarket.com

(Minneapolis) Linden Hills Farmers Market/Plate & Parcel

Inside Wagner's Garden Center, open Nov. 20, 21, 27 and 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls., lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com

(Minneapolis) Mill City Farmers Market

Inside the Mill City Museum, open Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and 18, Jan. 8and 22, Feb. 12 and 26, March 12 and 26 and April 9 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org

Minneapolis (St. Paul Farmers Market)

Inside Bachman's, open Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, and March 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6010 Lyndale Av. S., stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Minnetonka Farmers Market

Inside the Minnetonka Community Center, open Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov

Prior Lake Farmers Market

Inside the South Lake Village mall, open Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

16731 S. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake, priorlakefarmersmarket.com

Richfield Farmers Market

Inside the Richfield Community Center, open Nov. 20; Dec. 11, 12 and 18; Jan. 1 and 15; Feb. 11 (open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and 19; March 5 and 19; and April 2, 16 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7000 Nicollet Av. S., Richfield, facebook.com/richfieldfarmersmarket

Shoreview Farmers Market

Inside the Shoreview Community Center, open Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 and 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.

4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, shoreviewmn.gov

OUTDOOR

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Open Nov. 20 and 21; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19: Jan. 8 and 22; Feb. 5 and 19; March 5 and 19; and April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718, mplsfarmersmarket.com

(Minneapolis) Neighborhood Roots

The Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets join forces during the cold-weather months at the Fulton Farmers Market location. Open Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 and April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.com

(Minneapolis) Northeast Farmers Market

Open Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

629 2nd St. NE., Mpls., northeastmarket.org

St. Paul Farmers Market

Open Nov. 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also open for a pre-Thanksgiving market on Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Dec. 4, open Saturday (except Christmas), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com

MARKETS BY DAY

November

20: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

21: Linden Hills, Minneapolis, St. Paul

23: Maple Grove, Shoreview

24: St. Paul

27: Hopkins, Linden Hills

28: Linden Hills

December

1: Eagan

4: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northeast, Prior Lake, St. Paul

5: Linden Hills, Minneapolis

7: Shoreview

9: Maple Grove

11: Bloomington, Hopkins, Linden Hills, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Richfield, St. Paul

12: Golden Valley, Linden Hills, Minneapolis, Richfield

15: Eagan

18: Hopkins, Linden Hills, Mill City, Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

19: Linden Hills, Minneapolis

21: Maple Grove, Shoreview

29: Eagan

January

1: Richfield, St. Paul

8: Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Minnetonka, Northeast, St. Paul

9: Golden Valley, Maplewood

12: Eagan

15: Apple Valley, Neighborhood Roots, Richfield

16: Fridley, St. Paul

22: Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's)

23: Maplewood, St. Paul

29: Apple Valley

30: Fridley, St. Paul

February

5: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Northeast, St. Paul

6: Maplewood

9: Eagan

11: Richfield

12: Bloomington, Mill City, Minnetonka, St. Paul

13: Fridley, Golden Valley

19: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Neighborhood Roots, Richfield, St. Paul

20: Maplewood

26: Mill City, St. Paul

27: Fridley

March

5: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Northeast, Richfield, St. Paul

6: Maplewood

9: Eagan

12: Bloomington, Mill City, Minnetonka, St. Paul

13: Fridley, Golden Valley

19: Apple Valley, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Bachman's), Neighborhood Roots, Richfield, St. Paul

20: Maplewood

26: Mill City, St. Paul

27: Fridley

April

2: Minneapolis, Northeast, Richfield, St. Paul

3: Minneapolis

9: Mill City, Minneapolis, St. Paul

10: Minneapolis

13: Eagan

16: Minneapolis, Neighborhood Roots, Richfield, St. Paul

23: Mill City, Minneapolis, St. Paul

24: Minneapolis

30: Richfield, St. Paul