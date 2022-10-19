When Abdurrahman Mahmud first moved to the U.S. in 2015, he had trouble finding a job that was on par with his level of education and work experience.

He said employers in Minnesota weren't familiar with the university in Ethiopia where he got his nursing degree nor with the humanitarian organizations for which he had worked. So he ended up taking entry-level jobs in packaging and assembly for the first couple of years he was in Minnesota.

"I was not unemployed," said Mahmud, who also goes by Abdu Rahman. "I was underemployed."

He sees other immigrants facing similar challenges. That's led to people with computer science degrees doing factory jobs and engineers working as truck drivers.

That's why a few years ago he launched Twinist, a Twin Cities-based employment service and jobs website that aims to connect immigrants with employers.

Mahmud said Twinist is different from other job boards because the employers who post there show they're more open-minded about hiring immigrants. As a result, job seekers, who sometimes get frustrated when they never hear back about applications, will hopefully get more attention there.

"We have a large untapped workforce sitting here in the minority immigrant communities," said Mahmud. "So now we're trying to fill that gap."

Some of his plans for Twinist got delayed or were put on hold by the pandemic. But he is now ramping things up at a time when employers are especially desperate to find workers.

Minnesota is facing one of the tightest labor markets in the country with job postings outnumbering the unemployed by four to one.

The state unemployment rate of 1.9% is the lowest in the U.S. and has hovered at historic lows for months. The latest jobs data, due Thursday, and will show whether employers have made progress in the last month in filling more open jobs.

The worker shortage is due in part to a wave of retirements during the pandemic. One result is the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has been encouraging employers to recruit more from often overlooked pools of workers, such as immigrants as well as people with disabilities, older and younger workers as well as those with criminal records.

Abdiwahab Mohamed, DEED's interim assistant commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, said there can be a number of job-related challenges for immigrants. They include troubles navigating the system, having required credentials or licenses and language issues. DEED has been working on some of those areas by, for example, offering grants to help internationally-trained health care workers get licensed in Minnesota faster.

Mohamed added that immigrants have a higher labor force participation rate than native-born Minnesotans and have helped fuel a lot of the state's economic growth.

"New immigrants are willing and able to work," he said. "The question is are they working to their full potential."

Mahmud finally got his career going in Minnesota when he landed a job at the Aliveness Project, a community health center in Minneapolis. He said that was largely due to the fact that a Kenyan-American who there worked was familiar with his previous employers.

He then went on to lead a storytelling and outreach project at Mixed Blood Theatre around mental health, substance abuse and sex education.

A couple months ago, Mahmud opened an office for Twinist in St. Paul. Now he's planning to relocate to a space in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. He said he hopes to turn it into a co-working space that other community organizations can use.

As a small business consultant for the West Bank Business Association, Mahmud said he's heard a lot from people in the neighborhood that they would like to see a shared working space.

Once he gets it set up, he sees it as a place where immigrant job seekers can come to get help with updating their resumes, doing mock interviews and completing job applications.

Twinist gets a few dozen job postings and about 10,000 hits a month, he said. Some employers who have posted jobs there recently include nonprofits like Open Arms of Minnesota and the Family Partnership as well as the city of St. Louis Park.

Jacque Smith, communications director for St. Louis Park, said some applicants who have applied for jobs with the city have said they saw the opening posted on Twinist.

"In line with its strategic priority of advancing race equity, the city will continue to post to this site as well as seeking out other avenues to recruit," she said in an e-mail.

Most of Twinist's services are free. But Mahmud is hoping to get traction with some paid options, such as a temp-to-hire service he's targeting for industries such as health care, manufacturing, and IT. He says he will use his connections in the community and go to schools, mosques and churches to recruit workers.

While his main network is the African immigrant community, he is hoping to expand more into the Latino and Asian immigrant communities as well.

He added that he doesn't offer help with visas, so job seekers must already have the proper paperwork in place.