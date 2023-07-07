'Quarterback'

Athletes take a risk when allowing cameras into their personal lives. But the decision can pay off. Big time. Such is the case for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who is profiled in this eight-part series along with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota, who was benched by the Falcons during filming. When it comes to Cousins, the producers skirt controversy, focusing instead on his work ethic, charity work and religious beliefs. He's so ecstatic during a visit to the Barnes & Noble in Eagan that you'd think he was getting a Hall of Fame tour. Producers were fortunate to get behind-the-scenes access during the Vikes' unforgettable 2022 season, which featured the greatest comeback in NFL history. But when it comes to polishing your public image, the more valuable footage is that of Cousins reading and praying with his son. The next time he throws an interception, it'll be a little harder to boo. Wednesday, Netflix

'Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge'

Big stars continue to line up for the chance to "rough it' with the popular thrill seeker. In the latest season, Bradley Cooper dines on the tongue of mule deer in the Wyoming Basin while Benedict Cumberbatch rappels down slippery rocks on Scotland's Isle of Skye. It may not be as impressive as Tom Cruise doing his own stunts, but it's darned close. 8 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic

'See It Loud'

CNN's latest docuseries on pop culture focuses on the history of Blacks on television, starting with their struggles and triumphs in sitcoms and dramas. The five episodes are most fascinating when they spotlight underappreciated shows like "Sanford and Son," "Get Christie Love" and "New York Undercover." 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'The Price Is Right'

TV's longest-running game show snags a prime-time slot to celebrate the end of an era. The episode marks the final taping at the Bob Barker Studio 33, its home for the past 51 seasons. In September, the show will be moving to a new facility in Glendale, Calif. The season finale originally ran in the daytime on June 26. 7 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'The 2023 ESPYS'

The most prominent Minnesota athlete at this year's ceremony is Viking Justin Jefferson, who is up for Best Play and Best NFL Player. Previously announced winners include the Buffalo Bills training staff, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks. 7 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5