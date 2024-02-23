'Vegas: The Story of Sin City'

Showgirls, mobsters and Rat Packers play a major role in this docuseries about the rise of Las Vegas. But what resonates most, at least in the first half of the four-part series, is how long it took for the city to overcome its sexist and racist roots. In many ways, the city was slower to address discrimination and segregation than states in the Deep South. The final chapters ease up on the criticism by celebrating tycoons like Kirk Kerkorian and Steve Wynn instead of examining modern-day corruption. 9 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

Two of the franchise's most popular characters, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Macalester College grad Danai Gurira), return in this new spinoff that finds the two lovebirds desperate to reunite, even if it means slicing open a few more zombies' heads. The violence is as relentless as usual, but the romance makes this outing a little sweeter than past efforts. Gurira, who is an accomplished playwright, is also on the show's writing staff. 8 p.m. Sunday, AMC

'Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional'

In her latest stand-up special, the talented comedian acts hurt that the producers for "It" considered casting her as the evil clown, Pennywise. But you can sort of understand their thinking. Slate may initially come across as a pussycat, but she can get ferocious when diving deep into subjects like the pandemic and pregnancy. She's scary good. Prime Video

'Deal or No Deal Island'

One of the reasons "Deal or No Deal" worked was that it kept the premise simple. The same can't be said about this new series. Contestants still have to pick a briefcase with lots of money, but not before engaging in games straight out of the "Survivor" playbook. And the elimination process is more complicated than an episode of "Succession." Host Joe Manganiello doesn't seem to be having much fun. Neither will you. 8:30 p.m. Monday, NBC

'God Save Texas'

Viewers in the Lone Star State may cringe while watching this three-parter in which acclaimed filmmakers return to their hometowns. These aren't cheery visits. Richard Linklater ("Boyhood") explores capital punishment in Huntsville, Alex Stapleton ("Reggie") looks at how the oil industry pollutes Black neighborhoods around Houston and Iliana Sosa ("What We Leave Behind") personalizes the immigration issue. Don't expect Gov. Greg Abbott to give this series a thumbs up. 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, HBO









